Bihar: Big demand of Patna High Court Advocate Association, women lawyers also get reservation in appointment

Bihar News: Advocate Chhaya Mishra, Vice President of Patna High Court Advocates Association, has made a big demand for reservation for women in the appointment of lawyers. Actually, on Saturday, he has welcomed that decision of the cabinet by the state government. According to which the rule of deputation of government lawyers has been changed. Along with this, Chhaya Mishra said that the Council of Ministers has taken the right decision. It is a correct decision that a committee consisting of Principal Advocate General, Principal Law Secretary of the state and Joint Secretary of the Law Department will appoint government lawyers from the Supreme Court to the lower courts.

‘Appointments should be made on merit’



The advocate informed that this provision was made in the rules of the year 2021, in which the State’s Principal Home Secretary, Principal Secretary Personnel Department was empowered. Brings reforms in this and empowers legal experts to suggest the appointment of public prosecutors. Chhaya Mishra said that the new system will bring transparency and fairness. He suggested that appointments should be made on merit. He also said that appointments should not be made on the basis of political commitment and caste. On this occasion, he has made the biggest demand that women should get reservation in appointments.

Demand for 35 percent reservation for women lawyers



Chhaya Mishra has also demanded that 35 percent of all appointments should be reserved for women lawyers. In the special courts, tribunals, forums set up for crimes against women and children, only women lawyers should be kept as representatives of the government. If this is done, then there will be help in the judicial process.

