Bihar: Big relief in teacher appointment! Cheating will not work, UGC will strictly monitor, know details

Anurag Pradhan, Patna

UGC will monitor PhD degree and teacher appointment. A committee will be constituted for this. Under this, a permanent committee will also be formed to monitor the appointment of teachers in colleges and universities, award of PhD degrees. At the same time, monitoring of these subjects will be done by the temporary committee. UGC Chairman Prof M Jagdish Kumar says that UGC will now adopt monitoring process on teacher recruitment process. This will benefit the students. An important decision has been taken regarding the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degree.

Decision taken in the meeting: Prof. Kumar

Prof Kumar said that this decision was taken during the 568th meeting on 24th April. UGC is responsible for promoting education. To ensure quality teaching and research degrees, it is necessary to establish a rule. The quality of higher education lies in the hands of the teachers. Their expertise should also be publicized. It is necessary to use their degree in the right direction. Monitoring will be done on all these aspects. In such a situation, in order to ensure the quality of education research degree, the eligibility criteria have been set by the UGC for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges.

will be inspected regularly

UGC Regulations and Rules for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education UGC 2028 Rules were implemented. The quality of research degrees awarded at HEIs is imperative. It is necessary to follow the condition of maintaining standards in the selection of education and award of research degree in higher education institutions. However, several cases of rule violations have come to the fore. Due to which the concern has increased. In view of this complaint, it was decided in the UGC meeting that a permanent committee would be constituted. The objective of the committee will be to supervise the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degree. Will inspect it regularly. Will select specific institutions and collect information on PhD degree award including faculty appointment. It will also be set up to ensure compliance of UGC rules and recommend appropriate action in case of any violation.

