Bihar: Big ruckus in Muzaffarpur, construction agency’s vehicle ran over two, angry people burnt many vehicles

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, angry people created a ruckus due to the road accident. It is being told that a vehicle of a road construction company ran over two people in Bhusra of Gaighat police station area. Sarpanch’s son died in this accident. After that people’s anger flared up. Many vehicles of the construction camp were set on fire by the people. As soon as the incident was reported, the local police reached the spot. However, even after convincing the police, people did not stop the nuisance. On the contrary, people got entangled with the police. Seeing the situation getting out of control, the police resorted to lathi charge. After this people ran away from there.

Employees who ran away after saving their lives

According to the police, those who died in the accident have been identified as Jai Kishore (40) and Mrityunjay Kumar (30). After the incident, angry people went to the construction agency’s camp and set it on fire. This created a stir in the whole area. The employees working in the construction agency somehow escaped from there after saving their lives. Local people told that the work of this agency is going on till NH-527 C (Majhauli-Charaut). The employees of the agency were going to the camp with the mixing machine, during which the accident happened. After the incident, the driver ran away with the vehicle.

extinguished fire by calling fire brigade

After the fire was set by the people, the police tried to extinguish it. However, the fire took a formidable form. After this, the fire brigade was called. It is being told that the construction agency has suffered heavy damage in the incident. Gaighat police station chief told that angry people set fire to the construction agency. Eastern DSP Manoj Kumar Pandey said that two people have died in the accident. After this people got angry. There the situation is under control. The bodies of both the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

