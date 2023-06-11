Bihar: Bike rider girl dies after being hit by uncontrolled highway in Lakhisarai, people block road in anger

Bihar: A girl died in a road accident in Lakhisarai while a young man is badly injured. The incident is of Tetarhat police station area of ​​the district, where an uncontrolled high speed vehicle hit the bike strongly on Sunday. The young man and the woman riding the bike came under the grip of Hiva. The girl died in this road accident while the condition of the youth is critical.

Hiva hit the bike

On Sunday, near Tetarhat market under Tetarhat police station area of ​​Lakhisarai district, a Hiva hit the bike hard. The young man and the woman riding the bike fell down. The girl died after coming under the grip of Hiva, while the young man was seriously injured. A crowd of people gathered at the spot. In a hurry, people took the young man to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Lakhisarai Jamui main road jam

Angry locals blocked Lakhisarai Jamui main road for hours. On the information of the incident, Station President Gajendra Kumar reached with the police force and took the dead body in his possession. The deceased has been identified as Manisha Kumari, daughter of Surendra Singh, resident of Tihiya village under Sono police station of Jamui district.

Women had been selected in Bihar Police

The said girl was selected in the Bihar Police. She was selected in the medical and examination. The girl was going to Sharma village to attend the invitation by bike along with her cousin Shailendra Singh’s son Amit Kumar. Amit Kumar has also been seriously injured after falling from the bike after being hit by the highway. Whose treatment is being done at Sadar Hospital Lakhisarai.