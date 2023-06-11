Bihar: Binod Sahni occupied the post of President of Biraul Nagar Panchayat, former minister Mukesh Sahni congratulated

The results of Bihar municipal elections have started coming. It is being told that Binod Sahni has registered a big victory on the post of President of Biraul Nagar Panchayat of Darbhanga. On this occasion, former Bihar government minister Mukesh Sahni has congratulated Vinod Sahni alias Bumper, who won the post of Biraul Nagar Panchayat President on Sunday. Vinod has defeated Ansarul Haque with a huge margin of 385 votes. While Vinod got 1685 votes, his opponent got 1305 votes. He has said that the newly elected Nagar Panchayat President will do all possible work for the development of Biraul Nagar Panchayat.

It is worth mentioning that Vinod Sahni alias Bumper has represented the society by winning twice and his wife Renu Devi once as the head of Afzala Panchayat before Nagar Panchayat. After the formation of Biraul Nagar Panchayat, there is a wave of happiness in the Vikassheel Insaan Party on his victory. VIP National President Santosh Sahni, National Vice President Umesh Sahni, Baijnath Sahni and NPS District President Biltu Sahni, National Spokesperson Dev Jyoti and many others have congratulated.

The counting of votes for the municipal general elections and by-elections held in the state started at 8 am on Sunday at 58 counting centers in the state. In this, the result of the election for the post of Ward Councilor, Deputy Chief Councilor and Chief Councilor is coming. The commission had conducted the counting of votes for a total of 805 posts, the result of which will be declared today. The Commission says that the results will be announced from the Optical Character Recognition System (ORC) of the data received from the EVM. The commission has told that after the voting all the EVMs were closed with Digilock in Bajgruha. The Digilock was opened at the appointed time before the counting of votes in the presence of Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, candidates and counting agents. Armed police forces have been deployed at all counting centres.

