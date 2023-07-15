Bihar: BJP filed a case against six including CM, Deputy CM in lathicharge case

The assembly march called by the Bihar BJP was taken out on Thursday. The march was stopped by barricading at Dakbungalow crossing of the city. Because of this, a scuffle started between the BJP leaders and the police and the police lathi-charged them. During this, there was a situation of upheaval on the spot. Water cannon and tear gas were also used by the police. In this incident, along with many BJP workers and leaders, many policemen were also injured on the spot. During this march, BJP leader Vijay Singh also died.

Complaint filed against CM-Deputy CM

After which a case was registered against the BJP leaders by the district administration in this matter. At the same time, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu, through advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, has filed a complaint against state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Patna Rajeev Mishra in this matter. Whose case number is 6398/23.

these allegations

Advocate Sunil Kumar Singh said that it has been alleged in the complaint that on July 13, at the behest of the Chief Minister and under the pressure of the Deputy Chief Minister, the Bihar Police beat up BJP leaders and workers in the assembly march organized by the Bihar state unit. BJP workers, MPs, MLAs, former ministers and women were brutally beaten up. BJP leaders were also molested.

Demand for action under these sections

Advocate Sunil Singh told that in the light of these allegations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Patna DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Rajeev Mishra, Gandhi Maidan SHO Arun Kumar, DSSP Sadar Ashok Kumar including hundreds of policemen in the CGM court Action has been demanded under sections 302, 307, 323, 341, 354 and 120B.

Complaint filed in Patna Civil Court

On the other hand, BJP leader Krishna Kumar Kallu said that there was a program to gherao the assembly against the decision taken by the BJP regarding the teachers of the state government. This march was going ahead under the leadership of the party’s state president Samrat Chaudhary from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Many MPs, MLAs, senior leaders, activists took part in the march. But even before this march could reach the Vidhan Sabha, it was lathicharged. BJP leader Vijay Singh also died. He said that this incident of lathicharge by the police during the march is very unfortunate. At the same time, the attitude adopted with the women workers was also not good. A complaint has been filed regarding this in the Civil Court of Patna. We hope that justice will be done by the court.

BJP is not afraid: Raghuvar Das

Here, BJP’s high-level four-member central inquiry committee formed in conjunction with former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das reached Patna. The investigation team described the lathicharge at Dakbungalow intersection as state-sponsored violence against BJP workers. This team first visited the Dak Bungalow area, the site of the march, on Saturday. Then went to PMCH, IGIMS and Rajvanshi Nagar Hospital and interacted with MP Janardan Sigriwal and other workers undergoing treatment there. The team also talked to more than 300 party leaders in the state BJP office. Raghuvar Das said that BJP is not afraid of such incidents. If you are not scared in Bengal and Kerala then why will you be scared in Bihar. Describing Jehanabad District General Secretary Vijay Kumar Singh as a martyr, he said that more than 300 people were seriously injured in this incident while 1000 people were injured. Apart from Raghuvar Das, the investigation team included MPs from Jharkhand BD Ram, Manoj Tiwari and Sunita Duggal.

what is the whole matter

Let us tell you that on July 13, the BJP had taken out a Vidhan Sabha march demanding the status of state employees for the teachers of Bihar. Along with BJP leaders and workers, teachers also took part in this march. But the police stopped the march at Dakbungalow square and lathi-charged the protesters. The BJP alleges that in this lathicharge, BJP General Secretary of Jehanabad district Vijay Kumar Singh was killed. At the same time, more than three dozen people were injured. While a large number of BJP workers were injured.

