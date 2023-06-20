Bihar: BJP leader sleeping outside the house in Chhapra killed, criminals shot him in the head

Fearless criminals have shot dead a BJP leader sleeping outside the house in Chhapra, Bihar. It is being told that Manoj Thakur, a resident of Sisai village of Sahajitpur police station area, was sleeping outside his house on Monday night. Between 1.30 and two o’clock, some bike-borne criminals shot him in the head and stomach. He died on the spot due to bullet injury in his head. There was a stir in the area after the murder of the BJP leader. There is a lot of anger among the people. The local people told that that area was their good hold. Even the matter of enmity with Manoj Thakur has not come to the fore. Police is investigating at the scene.

Was working on the post of Baniapur Mandal President

Relatives told about the incident that suddenly there was a sound of firing in the night. Hearing the attack, when the family members reached Manoj Thakur, he fell on the ground bleeding and moaning. Manoj was currently working on the post of Baniapur Mandal President of BJP. After the information of the incident, the police reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. After the postmortem on Tuesday, the police handed over the dead body to the relatives. However, the reasons for the murder are yet to be ascertained.

Police investigating and raiding

Sahjitpur Police Station said that one person was shot dead. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Thakur. He was associated with the political party BJP. The police is seriously investigating the murder case from all angles. The written application has not yet been received from the family. Postmortem of the dead body has been done and handed over to the relatives. Also, raids are being conducted to arrest suspicious people. The local people told that a few years ago he had also contested the election of Sarpanch. The murder is being linked to some political grudge.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeeqelA9UI4)