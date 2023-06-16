Bihar: BJP MLA Dr. Raju Singh’s trouble increased in RJD leader’s kidnapping case, court gave this strict order

BJP MLA from Sahibganj seat in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Dr. Raju Kumar Singh’s troubles are not going to end. It is being told that an advertisement has been issued against six including Sahebganj MLA Dr Raju Kumar Singh for kidnapping and assaulting RJD leader Tulsi Prasad Yadav. On Thursday, CJM-2 Maheshwar Dubey, in-charge of the special MP/MLA court, gave this order after the hearing. Apart from Sahebganj MLA, advertisement has been issued against Shubham Singh, Santosh Singh, Tinku Singh, Ramesh Singh and Mrityunjay Kumar alias Suman Thakur.

Paru Thanedar Purushottam Yadav had filed an application in the court on Wednesday to issue the advertisement. MLA’s advocate Vinod Kumar Singh strongly opposed the application of the advertisement. Earlier on June 2, warrant was issued on six including the MLA. After the warrant was issued, the police raided several places to arrest the accused, but no one was arrested. After this, the police had given an application to issue the advertisement. Here, the hearing on the anticipatory bail application filed by Sahebganj MLA in the assault case with RJD leader has been completed. There will be a hearing on this in the court on June 16.

Earlier, taking major action in the case, the police had raided his house last month. During this raid, the police seized a Fortuner and a Creta vehicle. Along with this, the accused was arrested for hoisting the saffron flag in a mosque near the MLA’s hideout. According to sources, the police had picked up about half the registered people for questioning in the case. After this, a warrant of arrest was issued from the court. In the matter, the grip of the police is continuously tightening on the MLA.

