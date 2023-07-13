Bihar: BJP’s assembly march from Gandhi Maidan, along with Samrat Chaudhary, a large number of teacher candidates included

BJP’s assembly march has started in Bihar on the issue of teacher recruitment, corruption and deteriorating law and order situation. A large number of people are involved in this. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary and all BJP leaders along with a large number of teacher candidates and employed teachers are involved in the event. Preparations have been made on a large scale by the district administration regarding the assembly march. Special security arrangements have been made at the gate outside the assembly. In view of the march, STF personnel including 60 magistrates, 3 DSP, 2 CT SP, 200 lathi party, more than 50 riflemen, 50 women police have been deployed.

This march will start from Gandhi Maidan and reach the assembly. Workers including BJP MLAs, MLCs, office bearers will also participate in the march. Leaders have appealed to more and more workers to participate in the march. Through this march, an answer will be sought from the government on giving jobs to 10 lakh people. Before this, all the MLAs and MLCs of the party will go to the House and after participating in the proceedings, reach Gandhi and then join the march. BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said on Wednesday that the issue of assembly march is clear. He said that today the government is forcing people who have been working as teachers for years to take the exam again. This information was given by holding a press conference in the BJP state office.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that a large number of people have participated in BJP’s Vidhan Sabha march on the issue of teacher recruitment, corruption and deteriorating law and order. Arrogant power has been made aware of public sentiment and organized power. Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of giving government jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet meeting proved to be a hoax. Why didn’t even a single youth get a job after 50 cabinet meetings? He said that the RJD’s promise of “equal pay for equal work” in its manifesto has also remained stuck.

Sushil Modi said that putting this promise on the shelf, the Grand Alliance government made such rules for teacher recruitment that now three teachers teaching the same subject in a school will have three pay scales. He said that the employed teachers should be given the status of state employees and the TET/STET pass candidates to whom the government was only giving assurances, should now be given appointment letters without delay. If Nitish Kumar has not compromised with corruption, then why didn’t he accept the resignation of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav after the charge sheet was filed in the land case in lieu of job? He said that within 11 months of joining hands with RJD, Nitish Kumar realized Jungle Raj-2. The law and order situation is abysmal and on an average three murders are taking place every day.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai issued a statement saying that the Grand Alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is constantly ignoring the interests of the public. The policies of this government are against farmers, youth, women, teachers and every section of the society. Youth, teachers are being beaten with sticks for asking for jobs. Women worried about their safety, even our farmer brothers were chased and beaten with sticks.