Bihar: Bloody dead body of a young man recovered, girl’s voice on the phone increased the suspense, police engaged in investigation

Bihar News: The body of a young man has been recovered on Saturday morning in Ara located in Bhojpur district of Bihar. After the body was recovered, sensation has spread in the area. According to the information, marks of wound from a sharp weapon have been found in the back of the young man’s neck. The dead body of the youth has been recovered from Badhar between Bhel Dumra and Sarangpur village. In the initial investigation, the matter of love affair is coming to the fore. The deceased Ravi Kumar was the son of Sajan Prasad alias Collector Prasad, resident of Bhel village of Mufassil police station area.

Friends were called from home in the evening

Sunil Kumar, the cousin of the deceased, informed that the deceased was at his home on Saturday evening. After this one of his friends came to his house to call him. He had left the house with his friend at around seven in the evening. At the same time, when he did not return to his house late in the evening, the family members started searching for him. But, he could not be found overnight. After this, on Sunday morning, the villagers saw the blood-soaked body of the young man. On information, the relatives of the deceased reached the spot. Along with this, the police was also informed about the incident.

Crying bad condition of the relatives of the deceased

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The cousin of the deceased told that when a call was made on his friend’s mobile, some girl picked up the phone and then the phone was switched off. Here, the police is busy in digging the call details. Police is probing the incident from every angle including love affair. At present, the relatives of the deceased are in bad condition by crying.

