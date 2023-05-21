Bihar: BMP jawan was shot by aide in a dispute in Gaya, accused arrested

In Bihar’s Gaya, a BMP jawan has been murdered by his colleague. The incident took place in BMP Camp 3. This camp is situated on the Gaya-Bodhgaya road. Both the soldiers were still in the training period. The deceased jawan has been identified as Sonu Kumar. It is being told that Sonu had an argument with the accused jawan over something. On this, the accused jawan shot Sonu in the stomach with the service SLR. Due to this he died on the spot. After the incident, there is an atmosphere of chaos in the entire camp. It is being told that the accused jawan has been arrested. At the same time, the dead body has been brought to Magadh Hospital. Law and Order DSP Khurshid Alam is investigating the matter after reaching the spot.

Sonu’s joining took place in September last year

Mukesh Yadav, brother of the deceased Sonu Kumar, told that the brother got information about the incident from his colleagues. After this we reached Magadh Medical Hospital. Other jawans present in the room told us that Sonu was asleep in his room. Meanwhile, another jawan brought SLR and shot Sonu in the stomach. On the spot, he died in agony. Several other jawans were also present in the room at the time of the incident. Mukesh Yadav told that Sonu’s joining took place in September last year. He had joined as a jawan in Patna district.

A large number of people reached the hospital

According to sources, Sonu was sent for training in Bodh Gaya BMP 3 in January 2023. Giving information about the incident, Magadh Medical Police Station President Shailesh Kumar said that the jawan 146 who shot Sonu has been arrested by BMP officials. The deceased is a resident of Chotki Nawada. A large number of people are reaching the hospital from his village. At present, the post-mortem of the deceased is being done. There is a lot of resentment among the family members.

