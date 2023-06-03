Bihar Board has released the application date for joining free coaching, know how the selection will be done

Free coaching has been arranged for the meritorious students of the Annual Secondary Examination 2023 organized by the Bihar School Examination Board. For this, the committee has released the application date. Matriculation successful students can apply from June 10 to 16 for free preparation for engineering and medical entrance exams.

apply from this link

Application Or You can apply by visiting. Total 200 students will be selected on the basis of merit. In this, 50 medical and 50 girl students will be selected for engineering admission. Similarly 50 students will be selected for medical and 50 students for engineering entrance exam. The list of selected students will be released on June 24.

Students with 90 percent marks can apply

The committee has said that students appearing in the merit list who have secured minimum 90 percent marks can apply online for admission in free coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams as per their interest under this scheme. .

Coaching will start from third week of July

The chairman of the committee, Anand Kishore, said that free coaching, accommodation and other arrangements are proposed to be done by the committee. Patna Collegiate School Patna for boys and Bankipur Girls High School Patna has been selected for girls. For this, admission of selected students in Inter Science will be done in these schools only. Arrangements of bed, chair-table, bookshelf, lock-key, wardrobe etc. will be made free of cost to the students along with the hostel. Arrangements will also be made for morning breakfast, lunch, evening snack and dinner for the students. Reading material, course material will also be made available free of cost to the selected students. Anand Kishore said that the selection will be done on the basis of marks of matriculation annual examination 2023. Free coaching will start in the third week of July.

