Bihar Board has started a new facility for students, now all information will be available through SMS

Bihar School Examination Board will now give all the information to the students through message. SMS will be sent from exam to admit card and for error correction in dummy admit card. Now all the students and parents will be informed from time to time through SMS. The board is also developing a student friendly website. Students registered with unique ID can now get the error rectified by themselves.

Dummy registration card issued, can download by yourself

Information about the issue of dummy registration cards to the students is being sent to all the students through SMS. The committee has released the dummy registration card of the students registered for the Inter Annual Examination 2024 on Tuesday. Students can rectify the error in registration till June 16. Information has been given on the registered mobile. Students themselves can download their dummy registration card by entering plus two school or college code, name, father’s name and date of birth on the open page after clicking on the dummy admit card link on the website of the committee.

In this way, students will download the dummy registration card through the head of their educational institution or from the website of the committee and match the details mentioned in it. If there is an error in any statement, then by June 16, the error can be rectified through the head of your educational institution. In the dummy registration card, correction of errors related to student’s name, parent’s name only short spelling, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject etc. can be done.

Today is the last date for online application for enrollment in 11th

Students desirous of enrolling in intermediate session 2023-25 ​​can apply online till Wednesday. Through OFSS, students can apply for admission to Plus Two and Intermediate colleges. After the completion of the application process, the first and second list will be issued by the Bihar School Examination Board on the basis of merit list. Minimum 10 and maximum 20 plus two schools and colleges can be selected for 11th application. Students can also apply online by visiting Vasudha Kendra of the state.

