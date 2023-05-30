Bihar Board: Online form for admission in 11th from tomorrow, 20 institutes can be selected at the time of registration

Bihar Board: Bihar School Examination Board will open the admission portal again from June 1 for admission in class 11th. Students website from June 1 to 7 ofssbihar.in You can fill the application form by visiting. Students will get many options for admission in Inter. The committee has said in the released list that 10,327 plus two and colleges are included for Arts, Science and Commerce subjects. Along with this, 91 plus two colleges and 32 institutes for intermediate school providing vocational subjects are included under Intermediate Vocational.

Admission will be done in 10,450 educational institutions

A total of 10,450 educational institutions are participating this time for admission in Inter. There will be admission on more than 22,97,320 seats. Maximum 10,17,692 seats are available in Arts in Inter. At the same time, 9,80,569 seats are available for admission in science stream and 2,28,797 seats in commerce stream.

Application fee Rs 350

At the time of registration, students can select minimum 10 maximum 20 educational institutions. Students can apply online application form by visiting Sahaj Vasudha Kendra. Students can also apply from their mobile sitting at home. After the application, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number of the students. OTP will be told to the operator and the OTP will be filled in the portal, then the mobile number of the students will be confirmed. After the mobile number is confirmed, an application fee of Rs 350 will have to be paid.

Students will be able to get information from the helpline

Students can contact the helpline number 0612-2230009 issued by the committee for any information. It is noteworthy that earlier from May 17 to 26, applications were invited for admission in class 11th. There was a technical problem with the application. The server was not working properly. For this reason, the board has released the new date from June 1 to June 7.

