Bihar Board students will get all the information on the app, BSEB launches mobile app

Bihar School Examination Board has launched BSEB Mobile App for students and teachers. On this app, students will get all the information related to studies and exams. Students of matriculation and intermediate can get all the necessary information with the help of this app. An app has been launched for this. Also for the convenience of matriculation and inter examinees and teachers ‘BSEB Mobile App’ has been launched.

App will be useful for teachers too

BSEB Mobile App Through this lakhs of matriculation and intermediate candidates can see their final admit card, dummy admit card, registration card, online exam form and other information here. Along with this, through this app, all the teachers, who do evaluation work in the examinations of Bihar School Examination Board, will also be made available all the information about their joining letter etc. through the mobile app.

All information will be available on BSEB app: Anand Kishore

Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishore said that the use of the app has started. Now all the students have been given a unique ID number. Students will be identified with the unique ID. Students can also see their certificates and other documents on the app. You can also take its print. From dummy admit card to certificate will be available on the app. Important information will also be available on the app. Students will not find any need to worry. Students will get all the information from the app. Any students can use it.

Muzaffarpur Rail SP honored 58 policemen for doing better work, salary of 15 stopped, four suspended(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dt66i2IBuA)