Bihar Board will now conduct free yoga classes along with engineering and medical preparation, know its benefits

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is starting free coaching for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance exams. Along with this, the board will also conduct yoga classes for the selected students in coaching. For this, PT teacher will be appointed on part time basis to provide yoga and physical training in coaching. This is being done to keep the students physically and mentally healthy.

Application till 27th July

Male physical coach for boys and female physical coach for girl students will be appointed. Eligible candidates can apply for this till July 27. E-mail of Applicant Committee [email protected] Can apply on.

students need to be healthy

Chairman of the committee Anand Kishore said that all necessary arrangements have been made by the committee for the preparation of engineering and medical entrance examination. In this order, it is necessary that the selected students should be physically and mentally healthy, so that they can do regular studies to achieve their goals.

Classes will run separately for boys and girls

Boys in Patna Collegiate School, Patna and girl students in Bankipur Girls High School, Patna, are to be taught yoga to prepare them for physical activities including yoga to stay healthy in general. Students will be kept separate for the preparation of engineering and medical. That’s why their yoga classes will also run separately.

Yoga class will run six days a week

In this sequence, one female and one male physical cum yoga teacher is needed. The yoga classes for the selected students will run six days a week from 6 am to 7 am. For this, teachers will get an honorarium of Rs 12,000. At the same time, after the application, the interview will be held on 31 July.

change in teachers interview date

The Bihar School Examination Board has also changed the interview date regarding reinstatement of teachers in free coaching for preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams. The interview of the teachers who applied till July 26 was to be held on July 30, which has been extended to July 31.

Many problems arise in students due to continuous sitting and reading.

In fact, in today’s competitive environment, students study for hours at school-coaching and sit at home for a better career. In such a situation, the mental and physical health of children is also affected. Many problems arise in children like insomnia, headache. In such a situation, along with giving rest to the brain, children need to remain active physically as well. Keeping this need in mind, the Bihar Board will now conduct yoga classes for the students.

There are many benefits of doing yoga

Children’s mind often wanders while studying and they are not able to concentrate and study. In such a situation, by doing yoga, the balance of the body is maintained and the attention is also concentrated. Because of which children are able to focus on studies as well. Yoga is such a spiritual process, by doing which people get peace of mind.

benefits of doing yoga exercises

There are many benefits of practicing yoga. Where only our body remains healthy by doing common exercises or lifting weights, yoga is very beneficial for our body as well as mental health. Know what is the benefit of doing yoga.

peace of mind : By doing yoga, not only the muscles of our body are healthy and fit, but it also keeps our mind calm. It has been revealed in many medical research that yoga helps in maintaining good health both physically and mentally. People who do yoga continuously get better sleep as well as get relief from stress. Due to yoga, the mind and brain always remains calm, appetite and digestion also increases.

tension free life : By including yoga in your daily routine, you can lead a stress free life. It has been found from many studies that today many people live under stress in this run-of-the-mill life.

Body Fatigue: With the practice of yoga, there are many activities like stretching, twisting and stretching of the muscles of the body, due to which the fatigue of the body is removed. By doing regular yoga, energy circulates in the body and you feel refreshed.

disease free body The body remains healthy by practicing yoga, because it gives us the power to fight against diseases. Yoga is recommended for many serious diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and many other diseases like asthma. Blood sugar is also controlled by yoga. That’s why doing yoga daily makes health healthy.

weight control : Obesity is a huge problem in the world today. In such a situation, obesity can be controlled by doing yoga. By doing yoga, the extra fat present in the body is reduced, as well as the muscles are also strengthened. Yoga is the best way to restore the body as it also strengthens the digestive system.