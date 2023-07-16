Bihar BPSC 69th exam application starts, apply directly from here

BPSC 69th PT Exam: The application for the Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission has started. Due to this, the one time registration process has also been implemented. Under this, the person who is registering himself while filling the form on the BPSC site, his registration will be permanently saved in the BPSC server. Through the ID and password generated during registration, he will be able to apply online for other examinations also and he will not need to register again. Further, it has been decided to make the registration done during form filling for other examinations conducted by BPSC permanent on the same lines.

Along with the BPSC 69th Competitive Examination, it has been decided to fill a total of 379 vacancies in different departments through other examinations. This is going to be of great benefit to the job seekers. Interested and eligible candidates onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Or bpsc.bih.nic.in You can apply through online. At the same time, the last date for submission of application form for appearing in this examination has been fixed as August 5.

Last date for online application 5 August

The last date for online application of Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination is 5th August. This is the first examination in which preliminary examination of many examinations of similar nature is being conducted simultaneously. In which 69th Combined Competitive Examination, Financial Administrative Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical are included. According to the exam calendar, this exam will be conducted on 30 September. PT result will be released on 15th November and main exam is likely to be held from 9th to 16th December. Detailed instructions regarding advertisement website of the commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Has been uploaded on. A total of 379 vacancies will be recruited through this. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease due to the inclusion of requisitions received before the preliminary examination. The examination may also be conducted in two or more shifts if the number of applicants appearing in the examination exceeds a limit.

Separate fee for each exam

On the other hand, talking about the examination fee, the applicant will have to pay separate examination fee and biometric fee for appearing in each examination. The examination fee will be Rs 150 for SC, ST, women and disabled candidates of the state, while it will be Rs 600 for general candidates and candidates of all other categories, while Rs 200 will have to be paid as biometric fee. However, the candidates who mention Aadhaar number as their identity card in the application will not have to pay the biometric fee.

Applicant age limit

The minimum age limit of the applicant should be 20 to 22 years service-wise and the maximum age limit should be 37 years for the general category. It will be 40 years for BC and EBC and 42 years for SC and ST. Government servants will be given a maximum of five chances to appear in these examinations after coming into service.

Educational Qualification of the applicant

69th Combined Competitive Examination – Graduate

Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent – ​​One graduate from Commerce, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics

Child Development Project Officer – Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labor & Social Welfare with at least 50% marks

Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical – Graduation in one of the Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering and Communication, Electrical Engineering with specialty in Electronic Communication is essential.

