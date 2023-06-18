Bihar: Breaking away from the gang and committing crime in trains on Bhagalpur route cost dearly, brutally murdered by giving betel nut

Bihar News: Anuj Kumar Singh of Jamalpur Keshopur in Munger district was stabbed to death after being pulled from a train at Chhit Makandpur Halt of Bhagalpur-Akbarnagar railway line on late night of June 1. The dead body was recovered in a mutilated condition near the railway track. He had left for Jamalpur from his in-laws’ place in Sabour but his body was recovered. At the same time, the shocking disclosure of this matter has been made by the police. Anuj Kumar Singh was murdered for not giving his share in the amount extorted from railway passengers. He was killed by giving betel nut.

Anuj used to commit crimes in the train, not the pickup driver

On June 1, the body of Anuj Kumar Singh, a resident of Jamalpur, was recovered at Chheet Makandpur halt of Bhagalpur-Akbarnagar railway section. He had left for Jamalpur from his in-laws’ place in Sabour and during that time he was dragged out of the train and stabbed to death. Relatives had told that Anuj drives a pickup, but in the police disclosure, Anuj Kumar turned out to be a criminal and he used to snatch from the passengers in the train.

Murder done by giving supari, nine arrested including mastermind

On Saturday, Law & Order DSP Dr. Gaurav Kumar gave all the information regarding this massacre in the press conference. He told that the criminals of a gang involved in train robbery and snatching had carried out the incident. The mastermind of the gang, Dinesh Sah, had struck a deal with the criminal Pintu Ram for Rs 50,000 to get the young man killed. Nine criminals including the mastermind of the gang involved in this incident have been arrested by the police.

dragged out of the train and stabbed to death

Law and Order DSP told that on the night of June 1, Anuj Kumar Singh (25), son of Lal Bihari Singh of Jamalpur Keshopur, was on board the Howrah-Jaynagar train to go from Sabour to Jamalpur. Anuj Kumar Singh was dragged from the train at Chit Makandpur halt between Nathnagar-Akbarnagar station, taken to the bush next to the station and stabbed to death by the criminals. The mastermind of this whole incident is Dilip Sah of Nathnagar Masudanpur police station area Karela Chowk. Dilip Sah has been running a gang for many years for robbery and snatching in trains.

After separating from the gang, Anuj used to snatch in the train

The deceased Anuj Kumar Singh used to join the snatching gang for many years and execute the incident in the train. In the recent past, Anuj broke away from the gang and started the train snatching business. On starting a separate business, the mastermind of the gang, Dinesh Sah, forbade him to work in this field. The mastermind instructed Anuj Kumar Singh to do business in another railway line and said that if you do a separate business, you will have to pay extortion of Rs 25,000 per month, but Anuj Kumar Singh ignored the criminal mastermind’s words and went to the train to give an incident of snatching. Continued business.

Refused to pay extortion, got murdered

Anuj Kumar Singh refused to pay extortion money to the mastermind of the gang. The mastermind decided to get the criminal Anuj Kumar Singh killed by giving 50 thousand to one of the gang’s criminal Pintu Ram. In this connection, the criminal Anuj Kumar Singh was murdered. On the day of the incident, Anuj Kumar Singh boarded the Howrah-Jaynagar train alone at Sabour railway station. Other criminals boarded the train at Bhagalpur and Nathnagar and found him. As soon as Chheet reached Makandpur Halt, he was dragged from the train, taken to the bush and stabbed to death.

