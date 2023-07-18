bihar breaking news in hindi opposition meeting in bengaluru live update 18 july 2023 for the second day seat sharing to be on today agenda rjs axs bml

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru Live Updates: The opposition unity meeting to be held today will discuss giving a name, structure and a common agenda and campaign program to the proposed anti-BJP group, apart from preparing a roadmap towards seat-sharing. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge read out the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting, in which parties were invited to give their suggestions for the talks. Broadly speaking the agenda includes six proposals – setting up separate subcommittees to draft a common agenda and communication points for the alliance for the 2024 general elections, a joint program for the parties including rallies, conferences and agitations Formulate, decide on state-by-state seat-sharing, suggest a name for the alliance, set up a common secretariat for it, and discuss EVMs and suggest reforms to the Election Commission.