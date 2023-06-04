Bihar Breaking News Live: 40 people who narrowly survived in the Orissa train accident are coming to Bihar by bus, the government is helping

40 people who narrowly escaped in Orissa train accident are coming to Bihar by bus

A bus is coming to Bihar with 40 people who narrowly survived the Orissa train accident. Government officials are in constant touch with the officials in Odisha. It is being told that complete preparations are being made to bring the people trapped there.

Vehicle crushed a young man walking in Naubatpur, death

A 32-year-old youth died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near the village on National Highway 139 under Naubatpur police station on Saturday night. The deceased Sarabjit Kumar was the son of Chana Ram, a resident of Kopa Kala, Naubatpur. It is told that Sarabjit had come to Naubatpur market. Around 10 o’clock he was going home on foot. Meanwhile, when the bungalow reached near the village, a speeding vehicle crushed it. Due to which he died on the spot.

Vicious person who carried out several robberies in Odisha, Bengal and Bihar arrested from Patna

Police arrested the vicious Ashish Kumar, who carried out many robberies in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, from New Karbigahia area on Saturday night. Ashish was caught by the police of West Bengal and Jakkanpur police station. He was living in a rented room hiding his identity and had only informed the landlord that he worked in a private company. In the month of April, he had shot a shopkeeper in the Twenty Four Parganas district of West Bengal for protesting against looting in a shop. Ashish’s name came to the fore in this case and the West Bengal Police was looking for him. Meanwhile, its location was found in New Karbigahia area and then raided with the help of Jakkanpur police and arrested.

Bihar’s medical colleges will have virtual classes, preparation for installation of Wi-Fi started

Virtual classes will be started to promote the quality of education in Medical College Hospitals and Ayurvedic College Hospitals of Bihar. In this, medical students will get a chance to attend live classes on various subjects. With this, information about treatment will be available from renowned teachers of the medical world. It was discussed in a high-level joint meeting of Health Department and Education Department on Friday. Official sources of the Health Department say that under Saat Nischay Part Two, free Wi-Fi facility is to be restored in the medical colleges of the state. Now the shortage of teachers will be fulfilled through virtual classes.