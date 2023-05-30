Bihar Breaking News Live: 70 year old woman murdered for 10 decimal land in Bhagalpur

70 year old woman murdered for 10 decimal land in Bhagalpur

70 years old Sumantra Devi was strangled to death in a dispute over 10 decimal land in Noorpur Baluatola of Madhusudanpur police station area in Bhaglapur. On May 10, people had come to forcibly lay siege to the land. On that day the Madhusudanpur police was informed several times. But the police did not take any action. This allegation has been made by the relatives of the deceased woman. However, the land about which there is a dispute is said to be valuable. Raju Yadav, the son of the deceased told that the said 10 decimal land belongs to him. He has the documents. Since last May 10, RPF jawans Raju Yadav, Rekha Devi, Umesh Yadav, Dharma Yadav of the neighborhood are trying to forcibly occupy their land. The boundary wall was erected on the ground. When they went to protest, the people of the accused party attacked them with sharp weapons.