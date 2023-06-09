Bihar Breaking News Live: 91 ultrasound centers of Patna district will be sealed today

Today 91 ultrasound centers will be sealed in Patna

Patna DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has instructed all SDOs to take action against ultrasound centers/clinics found illegal. Under this, 91 ultrasound centres/clinics will be sealed on Friday on the basis of the report received from the civil surgeon. After sealing the report has to be sent to the civil surgeon. The DM has asked all the SDOs to seal the guilty ultrasound centers/clinics by sending Magistrate, medical officer from the concerned PHC, police officer from the concerned police station and adequate police force. Apart from this, action should also be taken against other ultrasound/clinics running illegally.