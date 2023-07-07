Bihar Breaking News Live: BJP boycotted the all-party meeting by making serious allegations

BJP boycotted the all-party meeting by making serious allegations

The main opposition BJP today boycotted the all-party meeting called before the Bihar Assembly session starting from 10th July. The BJP made serious allegations against the speaker of the assembly. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said that huge collection is being done in the name of appointment of employees in the assembly. The Speaker is being asked on what basis the restoration took place but he is not able to answer.

Hearing completed in Patna High Court on caste based enumeration, verdict reserved

The Patna High Court on Friday completed the hearing on the petitions challenging the enumeration of castes and economic survey in the state by the Bihar government and reserved the decision. On the petitions filed in this case, the division bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran completed the hearing for five consecutive days and reserved the decision.

Darkness in Patna, heavy rain started

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there has been darkness in Patna due to the arrival of dark clouds. Torrential rain has started.

Rain alert in Patna, advice to stay at home till 6 pm

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the capital Patna. The department has expressed the possibility of rain in Patna district. The department has advised people to stay at home if it is not necessary till 6 pm.

Lalan Singh said on the dismissal of the petition, Rahul Gandhi will go to the Supreme Court

JDU National President Lalan Singh in Patna said on the rejection of Rahul Gandhi’s petition that what is the big deal in this, Rahul will go to the Supreme Court. He alleged that BJP is destroying democracy. If BJP remains for a few more days, dictatorship will be implemented in the country.

Relief from decreasing water level of Gandak, but due to lack of rain, the pace of paddy planting is slow

After the reduction in the water level of the Gandak in Saran, the officials of the Water Resources Department as well as the people of the villages near the Gandak are seen in relief because the threat of flood has been averted immediately. On the other hand, due to lack of rain in the last 36 hours, the pace of paddy planting has again slowed down. The farmers who have irrigation facilities along with the preparation of seed beds are planting paddy. But, the farmers who do not have irrigation facilities are not able to do the planting. Farmers say that due to non-use of 75 percent government tube wells and non-availability of water for irrigation in canals, the work of planting is affected.

Eight people of same family victims of food poisoning in Rohtas, admitted to hospital

After having food in a village in Bihar’s Rohtas, the health of 8 people of the same family deteriorated. These people have been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment in a hurry. The matter is being told of Suryapura police station area.

A child died due to drowning in a pond in Vaishali

A child has died due to drowning in a pond in Vaishali. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. After this, the dead body was taken into possession and sent to Hajipur for postmortem. The incident is being told of Gurmiya of Kartaha police station area.

Thunderstorm likely with heavy rain in Darbhanga and Madhubani, Meteorological Department issues alert

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thundershowers with heavy rains in Darbhanga and Madhubani in the next three hours.

Railway employees will hold a huge demonstration in Delhi on August 10 regarding old pension

Railway employees will hold a massive protest in Delhi on August 10, demanding restoration of old pension. This protest will be done on the call of All India Railway Men’s Federation. Regarding this information, a meeting was called on Thursday by the East Central Employees Union. In which Union General Secretary SNP Srivastava and AK Sharma gave.

One crore X-ray machine will be installed in Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital

An X-ray machine worth one crore will be installed in Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital. It will be installed by next month. At present the X-ray machine of Sadar Hospital is defective. Here X-ray is being done under PP mode. Civil surgeon Dr. UC Sharma said that patients were facing problems due to lack of X-ray facility in Sadar Hospital. Now an X-ray machine like SKMCH is being installed here.

Hearing on caste enumeration in Patna High Court may be completed today

The ongoing marathon hearing on the petitions challenging the caste enumeration and their economic survey may be completed today. Please tell that even on Thursday, the hearing in the High Court could not be completed. The next hearing on this matter will be held on Friday. It is possible that after the completion of the hearing on Friday, the order in this matter may be reserved by the High Court. A division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathi is simultaneously hearing the PILs filed by Youth for Equality and several others regarding the matter.

Drug Inspector written exam will start at seven centers of Patna from today

Drug Inspector written competitive examination in Patna will start from today, which will be conducted in two shifts till 10th July. It will be conducted at seven examination centers in Patna, including Rabindra Balika High School, Bankipur Girls High School, Patna High School, Gardanibagh Girls High School, Patna Collegiate School, Phulwari Sharif Higher Secondary School and Kamla Nehru Girls High School.

Rivers overflowing in North Bihar, Kamla crossing the danger mark, flood risk increased

Due to the rains in Nepal, the water level of the rivers of North Bihar has started rising. The fear of erosion of Gandak has started troubling in Thakraha of Bagaha. Gandak river is under pressure near Shastri Nagar of Bagaha city. At the same time, Kamla river has crossed the danger mark in Jhanjharpur of Madhubani. The water level reached 50.10 on the meter gauge built near the Kamla Rail Bridge. Sanjay Kumar, Executive Engineer of Flood Control Division One, said that the water level is decreasing. In Sitamarhi district, the water level of Bagmati, Adhwara and Jhim rivers continues to fluctuate continuously. On the other hand, the water level of most of the rivers in Darbhanga district is increasing continuously. In Kusheshwarsthan, the water of Kosi and Kamla river has started rising again. An increase in the water level of Kamla Balan river is being seen in Tardih. The water level of Bagmati river is increasing continuously in Nagar and Hanuman Nagar.