Bihar Breaking News Live: BJP leader Vijay Singh will be cremated in Fatuha today, many big leaders will be involved

BJP leader Vijay Singh will be cremated in Fatuha today, many big leaders will be involved

After the death of BJP General Secretary of Jehanabad district Vijay Kumar Singh in police lathicharge during the Bihar assembly march, the body will be cremated on Friday at Sammaspur cremation ground in Fatuha at 11 am. This information was given by Fatuha Nagar BJP President Shyam Sunderkeshari and told that in his last rites Bihar State President Samrat Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, National Minister Ritu Raj Sinha, Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Flood Organization District President Arun Kumar Sah and many others. Big leaders and workers will be present.