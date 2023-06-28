Bihar Breaking News Live: Clash between two families in Arrah, one person died

One killed in a mutual dispute in Arrah

An incident of fighting took place in a mutual dispute between two families in Bajen Tola village under Charpokhari police station of Arrah, in which one person died. After the incident, there has been an atmosphere of tension in the village. As soon as the information about the incident is received, on the orders of Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar, the police is camping in the village. This incident is of late Tuesday night. Please tell that the treatment of the injured is going on in Sadar Hospital.

Grandmother-grandson killed during robbery in Nalanda

In Nalanda, the criminals created a huge ruckus last night. Dacoits entered a house under Parwalpur police station and killed grandmother and grandson in the process of looting. The police is investigating the case.

Police team attacked in Bettiah

Some elements attacked the Bettiah police team which went to arrest the accused in plain clothes in case of demand of extortion in Sonasati village of Shikarpur police station area of ​​Bettiah. Shikarpur police reached the information and arrested two youths. The arrested youths include Aryan Chowdhary and Anand Chowdhary of Sonasati village.