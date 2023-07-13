Bihar Breaking News Live: Councilor’s husband was running a gambling den in Bhagalpur, 14 arrested including former councilor

Councilor’s husband was running a gambling den in Bhagalpur, 14 arrested including former councilor

On the information of running a gambling racket, a special team of Bhagalpur Police reached the University Police Station area under the leadership of City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary. According to the information received, at around 10.45 pm, the team raided the house of a public representative living in Loknathganj Road, Sahebganj Mohalla. During the action taken on the instructions of the SSP, half a dozen police officers including senior police officers and about 20 bike riding CIAT jawans were involved in the raid. According to the information received, the police have arrested 14 people including councilor husband Kundan Yadav, former councilor Kopla in the case. According to the information received, 2.07 lakh has been seized in Nausar’s case. Along with this, 17 packets of playing cards, 16 mobiles and many other items have been recovered. It is being told that the police have got many evidences of gambling going on from the said house. Many people have also been taken into custody in the case.