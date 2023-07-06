Bihar Breaking News Live: Criminals demanded extortion of five lakhs from a private company worker in Patna

Criminals demanded extortion of five lakhs from a private company worker in Patna

Some people have demanded extortion of five lakhs from Amit Kumar, resident of Rajiv Nagar Road No. 9, Patna and have threatened to kill him and kidnap his son if he does not pay. In this regard, Amit Kumar made a written complaint at Rajiv Nagar police station. But, the case has not been registered at the moment. When the police did not take action, he put up a banner at his house and inscribed the words of extortion demand and threats on it. Along with this, it is also written in the banner that he will not give extortion to anyone. Sources say that the matter is related to the road dispute.

CM expressed grief over the death of 15 people due to lightning in eight districts of the state

15 people have died due to lightning in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on this. Along with this, he has given instructions to the officials to give ex-gratia grant of Rs. 4 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased without delay. It is known that five people have died in Rohtas, one in Khagaria, two in Katihar, two in Gaya, two in Jehanabad, one in Kaimur, one in Buxar, one in Bhagalpur due to lightning. The Chief Minister said that in this hour of disaster, he is with the affected families. He has appealed to the people that all people should take full vigilance in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to avoid lightning during bad weather. Stay indoors and stay safe in bad weather.