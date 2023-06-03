Bihar Breaking News Live: Elephant entered Dumariya village due to flood, forest department and police team reached

Elephant entered Dumaria village after flood, forest department and police team reached

Due to the entry of a rabid elephant in Dumariya village of Bhadaur police station area of ​​Barh, an atmosphere of panic prevailed in the entire village. As soon as the police got the information, the police reached the spot and informed the forest department team. The forest department team is also engaged in controlling the elephant after reaching the spot. However, the elephant has left Dumaria village and entered the Barh police station area. The police station chief told that people were scared of the arrival of elephant in Dumariya village and the elephant also damaged two thatched houses.

Two thieves caught trying to steal the luggage of railway passengers at Bhagalpur railway station

Bhagalpur RPF arrested two suspects Vikas Mallik and Ajay Shankar who were trying to steal the luggage of passengers on platform number one of the railway station. When the team asked about roaming around the station, he tried to run away. But the team chased and caught him. Android mobile recovered from Ajay Shankar. The question was not answered satisfactorily. Tried to mislead the team. Later admitted that these mobiles were stolen from the passengers.

Daughter-son-in-law thrashed in Bhagalpur, father brutally beaten for protesting

Dinesh Das of Mahadalit Tola located in Mohaddinagar of Babarganj police station area of ​​Bhagalpur has registered a case of assault and threats against Sunny Valmiki, Rahul Poddar, Pradyuman Mandal. In the given application, he said that on May 31, the said accused was abusing and abusing his son-in-law and daughter by misbehaving with them. On protesting against this, the said people mercilessly thrashed them.

Beating up for not paying the dues, the matter reached the police station

In Adampur area of ​​Jogsar police station area of ​​Bhagalpur, two youths clashed with each other on Friday evening over outstanding money. In the incident, the head of Gaurav Kumar of Adampur was torn and he bled. In this situation, he reached Jogsar police station on Friday. Where the police gave him an injury receipt and sent him to Sadar Hospital for treatment. After returning from the same treatment, he talked about giving an application in the matter. Gaurav told that one thousand rupees was owed to a young man from Adampur itself. When he interrupted him for not giving it to him, he picked up a brick and beat him up.