Bihar Breaking News Live: Farmer advisor will start indefinite strike from today regarding their demands in Bihar

Farmer advisors will go on indefinite strike from today regarding their demands in Bihar

On Monday, the Bihar Pradesh Kisan Salahkar Sangh staged a sit-in at Gardnibagh in Patna, demanding the adjustment of farmer advisors to the post of public servant. During this, the protesters took out a procession from the Gate Public School and reached the protest site. Accusing the government of not listening to their demands, the protesters decided to go on an indefinite strike from June 6. The protesters said that they have given an ultimatum to the government regarding this through demonstrations in the districts on May 27 and June 1. Now they have no option but to go on an indefinite strike. During this, RJD leader Shyam Rajak reached the protest site and listened to the demands of the protesters. He assured to convey their demand to the government.