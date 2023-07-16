Bihar Breaking News Live: Frog found in mid day meal in Madhubani, DPO will investigate

Frog found in mid day meal in Madhubani, DPO will investigate

In the upgraded Plus Two High School Sheikh Toli in Ward No. 16 of Madhubani Municipal Corporation, there was chaos in the school on Saturday when a frog was found in the mid-day meal. It is being told that food was served in the school as usual. The children started eating, meanwhile a dead frog was found in the plate of a student. By then some students had also had their food. This information was given to the officials of the education department. Many officers of Education Department Rajnagar block reached. Information was also given to Shakti Foundation. Mid-day meal is being provided in this school by Shakti Foundation. After the information, the District Education Officer ordered the DPO to investigate the matter. District Education Officer Javed Alam has told that the matter is serious. It will be investigated. Action will be taken against the guilty. Here, DPO Madhyahna Shubham Kasaudhan has said that all the parties have been directed to give clarification to identify the culprit of the case.