Bihar Breaking News Live: Hearing will be held again today in Patna High Court on caste census and economic survey

Hearing on caste census and economic survey will be held again in the High Court today

The hearing in the Patna High Court on the petition challenging the caste census and economic survey remained incomplete on Monday. The matter will be heard again on Tuesday at 2:15 pm. A division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathi heard the petition filed by Youth for Equality and others regarding the matter. During the hearing, Supreme Court’s preferred advocate Aparajita, on behalf of the petitioner, told the court that the policy decision taken by the state government on June 6, 2022 regarding the enumeration of castes and economic survey in the state is in accordance with the Constitution of India and the Census Act 1948, Census Rule The opposite is true in the 1990s. For the caste-based enumeration being done by the government, neither any law nor any rule or regulation has been made for this.