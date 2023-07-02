Bihar Breaking News Live: Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert in 12 districts of Bihar today, strong wind may blow

Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert in 12 districts of Bihar today, strong wind may blow

Monsoon has been active in Bihar for the last three-four days. Due to this, it is raining in almost all the districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in 12 districts of the state today. An alert has been issued regarding this. Along with this, thunder and strong wind can also happen.

Nitish will meet JDU MPs for three days from today

After meeting JDU MLAs and MLCs, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will now meet the MPs of the party. Its purpose is to prepare for the upcoming elections, to discuss the latest political developments, including the condition of development in the parliamentary constituency, to inquire about the condition of government schemes, etc. At present, JDU has 16 members in the Lok Sabha and five members in the Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister will hold detailed talks with all of them. It is likely to start from Sunday and the process of calling different MPs and talking to them is likely to continue for the next three days.