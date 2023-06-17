Bihar Breaking News Live: In Patna, an attempt was made to force a girl student to sit in a car, case registered

Banka police seized sand load, a mini highway and two tractors

Banka: A sand laden mini highway and two tractors have been seized during the intensive raid campaign conducted by Police Station President Vinod Kumar at the restricted Birma Ghat of Amarpur police station area. However, on seeing the police vehicle, the highway and tractor driver managed to escape from the spot. The police station chief told that a secret information was received that sand is being lifted indiscriminately from Birma Ghat. As soon as the information was received, a raid campaign was conducted at the said ghat. Under which two sand-laden tractors and a mini-hiva were seized. Action is being taken against the driver and owner of the seized vehicle by registering an FIR under the Mining Act.

In Patna, an attempt was made to force a girl student to sit in a car.

A young man in a car tried to forcibly make a girl student, a resident of Jaganpura, Ramkrishna Nagar, Patna, sit near Kendriya Vidyalaya. But the girl student left from there and reached her home by auto. After this, the information about the matter was given to the Patrakar Nagar police station. A case was also registered, but the young man riding the car could not be caught.