Bihar Breaking News Live: Investigation of 938 schools, salary of 10 teachers stopped

Investigation of 938 schools, salary of 10 teachers stopped

Patna. On the instructions of DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, 938 schools located in different blocks were inspected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s salary of 10 teachers found absent during the investigation has been asked to be withheld till further orders. There are total 3486 schools in the district. Of these, there are 1973 primary, 1091 middle/upper primary and 422 secondary/higher secondary schools. The DM said that according to the calendar prepared in the light of the instructions of the government, inspection of primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools is being done. The calendar has been prepared in such a way that every school must be inspected at least twice a week.