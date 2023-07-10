Bihar Breaking News Live: Monsoon session of Bihar Legislature begins today, supplementary budget will be presented

Monsoon session of Bihar Legislature begins today, supplementary budget will be presented

The monsoon session of the Bihar Legislature is starting from Monday. During this, there will be a total of five sittings in both the houses. The session is likely to be stormy in view of the boycott of the BJP in the all-party meeting held before the commencement of the proceedings of the House. The chief whips of both the ruling party and the opposition have issued instructions to their legislators to remain in Patna. During the session, several bills including the first supplementary budget are likely to be presented. The main opposition party BJP has announced to surround the government on other issues along with teacher appointment process in the House. At the same time, the ruling party is also preparing to defend the government on the attack of the opposition by making a strategy.

Big announcement of Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, AIIMS will be built on new land in Darbhanga

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that AIIMS in Darbhanga will be built on new land only. He was addressing the meeting organized in the middle school premises after inaugurating the newly constructed residential building of the Sub-Divisional Officer. He said that the central government gave AIIMS in Bihar. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided that AIIMS will be built in Darbhanga. He said that there is no AIIMS inside any hospital anywhere in the country, so how will DMCH be closed and AIIMS made? When the Chief Minister came on the Samadhan Yatra, he fixed the land. In Darbhanga city, people have built houses by filling 30-30 feet of land. Shobhan has only two to four feet. The minister said that Rs 300 crore approved by the cabinet is for soil filling. Road can be built in Shobhan. Highway can be built. If Darbhanga Engineering College can be built next to it, then AIIMS cannot be built. He said that the Bihar government is determined to make AIIMS. The Chief Minister himself had decided by coming on the spot.