Bihar Breaking News Live: Nitish Kumar may attend the NITI Aayog meeting

Dead body of girl found missing for three days in Vaishali

The dead body of a 9-year-old girl missing for three days was found from the banana plantation behind the house. The incident of Harprasad village of Jandaha police station, was missing since May 17. After the murder, an attempt was made to burn the dead body with acid.

Nitish Kumar may attend the NITI Aayog meeting

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can attend the meeting of NITI Aayog. Nitish Kumar can attend the meeting held in Delhi on 27th May.

Five accused of Muzaffarpur pump robbery arrested

Five accused of Muzaffarpur pump loot case have been arrested. Everyone is being questioned. There was a loot of four lakhs in Saraiya.

Surrender of former MLC candidate Rais Khan

Former MLC Rais Khan has surrendered. Khan is the main accused in the Siwan policeman murder case.

Nitish Kumar’s instructions to the officers – do not be lax in work, work should be completed on time

During the program in Darbhanga, CM Nitish Kumar has given strict orders to the officials of the district. He said that we can roam even in the temperature of 4 degree to 44 degree Celsius, so we will not tolerate any laxity in work, every work has to be completed on time.

Bihar government sought time in the Supreme Court in the release of Anand Mohan

The Bihar government has demanded time to answer the question asked by the Supreme Court in the case of Anand Mohan release. The next hearing will be on August 8.

Nitish Kumar reached Darbhanga, will inaugurate the paving work of Kamla Balan embankment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached Darbhanga. He will start the work of raising, strengthening and paving work on top (Phase-II) of Kamla Balan left and right embankments here.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav unveiled the logo of Bihar State Sports Authority

Tejashwi Yadav unveiled the logo of the Bihar State Sports Authority in the inaugural program of the two-day Sports Conclave 2.0. During this, the Sports Minister of Bihar said that soon the players of the state will reach the Olympics.

Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Patna to inaugurate the two-day Sports Conclave 2.0

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has reached to inaugurate the two-day Sports Conclave 2.0 being held in Patna. In the two-day sports conclave, renowned Olympic players, trainers, sports experts and sports managers from all over the country will present their views and important suggestions for the all-round development of sports and sportspersons in Bihar, on the basis of which the government will be able to make a lot of progress in the direction and compliance of the new sports policy. Will get cooperation.

Four people injured in a road accident in Navagachia, condition of two is critical

Four people were injured in a road accident near Shanti Dharmakanta of Karhariya village on Sanhaula-Dhoraiya main road SH-84 of Navgachia. Eyewitnesses told that three people riding a bike were going from Dhoraiya to Sanhaula. A person walking on the road near Karhariya was hit hard from behind. Bike driver Mo Sajid of Dhoreya police station area Vishanpur village and Krishna Kumar (20) of Karhariya, a passer-by walking on the road, were seriously injured. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Sanhaula police reached the spot, seized the bike and took the four injured to the Sanhaula hospital. Seeing the condition of both of them serious, the doctor referred them to Bhagalpur.

Fierce fire broke out in Mobil factory of Samastipur, found under control after hard work

A massive fire broke out in a Mobil factory in Samastipur. The fire was so fierce that the flames started flying high up to the sky. Several fire engines were called to control the fire. The fire was brought under control after a lot of effort.

JDU spokesperson’s big statement on caste enumeration in Bihar, government determined

JDU spokesperson Neeraj has given a big statement on caste enumeration in Bihar. He said that after the order of the Supreme Court, the state government will make a strategy. The state government is determined to conduct the caste enumeration. Taking a dig at Sushil Modi’s call for an all-party meeting, he said that if the BJP is concerned, it should become a party to the government.

JDU leader’s house attacked in Sakra, Muzaffarpur, criminals looted

A dozen bike-borne miscreants attacked the house of JDU leader Mo Saeed Akhtar, a resident of Gannipur Bejha village of Sakra block in Muzaffarpur, on Thursday evening. During the attack, the miscreants also thrashed and ransacked the house. JDU leaders Saeed Akhtar (63), Mo Azam (36) and Kishore Kumar (40) were injured in the fight. A crowd of villagers gathered. Chief husband Mo Irshad Ahmed, former district councilor Mo Fayaz Ahmed etc. reached the spot. On seeing the crowd, all the miscreants started running. Seeing the villagers getting angry, the miscreants left their five bikes and ran away.

AES confirmed in 2 more children in Muzaffarpur, health department alert

AES (Chamki Bukhar) has been confirmed in 2 more children in Muzaffarpur. The health department is on alert mode regarding this. The total number of infected patients has reached 23 in the district.

Government schools in Bihar will have summer vacation from June 1 to June 30

Bihar government has announced summer vacation in government schools from June 1 to June 30. Along with this, the government has also given great relief to the parents. If any primary school child falls ill during the summer vacation, the government will get him treated. For this a toll free number 104 has been issued by the government.

Sports Conclave 2.0 will start in Patna today, Tejashwi Yadav will inaugurate

Sports Conclave 2.0 is going to start in Patna today. The conclave will be inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Mr. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Minister of Art, Culture and Youth Department Jitendra Kumar Rai will be the special guest. Players from all over the country will participate in this.

Bihar married women worshiping Vat Savitri with enthusiasm

Special enthusiasm is being seen among women regarding Vat Savitri in Bihar. Crowds of brides are being seen in banyan trees and temples since morning.

Neighbors fight fiercely in parking dispute in Patna, two people injured

There was a fierce fight between two neighbors over the bike parking dispute in Patna. Two siblings Subodh Kumar and his elder brother were injured in this. This incident is of Rajiv Nagar Road No. 21 Chhoti Bagicha. It is said that first there was a dispute regarding the parking of the bike and then there was a fight. Subodh Kumar has accused his neighbor that they broke both the legs of his elder brother by hitting them with sticks and injured him too. On the basis of his statement, an FIR has been registered in Rajiv Nagar police station on 17th May.

One killed, two injured in a road accident in Bhagalpur’s Jagdishpur

Gaurav Mandal of Mahmadpur under Jagdishpur police station area in Bhagalpur died in a road accident on Thursday night. He was brought to Mayaganj Hospital for treatment in critical condition, where the doctor declared him dead. Relative Manoj Mandal told that late evening Gaurav was returning home from Godda with two more of his companions. Meanwhile, the bike collided with a tree at some distance from Godda. All the injured were admitted to the hospital in Godda for treatment. Seeing Gaurav’s critical condition, he was referred to Mayaganj Hospital for better treatment. While the treatment of two people is going on in Godda’s hospital.

Drunken youths hit officer’s car in Patna, two arrested

On Thursday night, a speeding vehicle hit an officer’s car near Indira Bhavan located at Strikti Maad of Shrikrishnapuri police station in Patna. The bodyguard accompanying the officer tried to pacify the driver of the other car and another youth sitting in it. But both were drunk and clashed with the bodyguard and started a ruckus. After this, the officer immediately informed about the matter to Dial 112 and the police team of Shrikrishnapuri police station reached there. After this, Ma Sainu and Sadre Alam, residents of Rajabazar, were caught from the spot. Smell was coming from both of them, so they were brought to the police station. Where both were examined with Breath Analyser. In this, consumption of alcohol was confirmed and then he was arrested. The police have also seized the car.

Big campaign against liquor smugglers in Gopalganj, five people arrested

Police has taken major action against liquor smugglers in Gopalganj. Police has arrested 5 liquor smugglers from different places. Also, two people were arrested from Mirganj along with 26 cartons of liquor. Whereas, 3 people including 18 cartons of liquor have been arrested from Sripur. The police have also seized two luxury cars.