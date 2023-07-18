Bihar Breaking News Live: Raid on gassing base in Patna, four arrested including youth from Chhattisgarh

Raid on gassing base in Patna

Patna: The police of Digha police station have raided the gassing base running in an apartment located on Digha Ashiana Road. Taking action, the police arrested four people including a youth from Chhattisgarh from the spot. Expensive mobile phones and many documents related to gassing have been recovered from the arrested four. SHO Rajkumar Pandey told that secret information was received that the business of gassing was going on in the apartment. As soon as the information was received, a team was raided, from where Omprakash Shriwas, 37, resident of Devra, Balod district of Chhattisgarh, Thakur Avish Raj, 22, resident of Road No. 16, Gardnibagh police station area, Taranjit Singh, 27, resident of Sangeeta Laxmi Apartment, Nehru Nagar. And 21-year-old Yashraj Singh, a resident of Gosain Tola of Pataliputra police station area, has been arrested.