Bihar Breaking News Live: Teacher candidates got the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha, said- We are with the movement

Teacher candidates got the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha, said – we are with the movement

Bihar teacher candidates have got the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha. Regarding this, Dr. Santosh Manjhi said that we are with the protesters against the removal of the domicile policy. There is a wave of anger among the people of entire Bihar regarding its removal. HAM’s National President and former Minister Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman “Manjhi” said that he supports the demand of the candidates protesting against the removal of domicile policy.

33 officers transferred in Animal and Fisheries Resources Department in Bihar

The Bihar government has transferred 33 officers in the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department. In this, 30 officers of Fisheries Director, Assistant Fisheries Director, In-charge District Fisheries Officer and Extension Officer are included. At the same time, three officers of the statistics cadre have also been transferred from here to there.

Increase in water level of Bagmati and Lalbakeya due to rains in Nepal and Bihar, erosion intensifies

Due to the heavy rains in Nepal, the water level in the Bagmati and Lalbakeya rivers originating from Nepal is increasing. Due to rain water, the raw road from Devapur to Belwa Ghat newly constructed dam of Motihari-Shivhar road near Devapur Sangam Ghat has turned into mud, due to which the movement of heavy vehicles on this route has been disrupted. If the water level of the river continues to rise, Shivhar may climb the broken road from Devapur to Belwaghat on the Motihari path.

Drunk women were beaten with sticks in Bhabhua, police arrested the accused

In Akhlaspur village of Bhabhua Sadar police station area, a drunken miscreant seriously injured a woman and two other people by beating them with sticks. However, the police have arrested the person who assaulted under the influence of alcohol and sent him to judicial custody. Here, in this case, Anjali Devi, wife of Ganesh Paswan, a resident of Akhlaspur village, has filed an FIR in the Sadar police station accusing Lalan Chauhan’s son Pintu Chauhan of assaulting him under the influence of alcohol. In the application, the woman has told that at 9 am on Saturday her mother-in-law, father-in-law and her son were at home, during which the accused Pintu Chauhan got drunk and started abusing them as soon as he arrived. On this, when he refused to abuse, the accused picked up the stick and started beating his son and mother-in-law. Her mother-in-law’s hand was broken due to the beating and her father-in-law was also badly injured. After this, the people of the neighboring areas gathered. Meanwhile, the police also reached on information, after which the police took the accused into custody and took them to the police station. In this case, the police have registered an FIR and sent the accused to judicial custody.

Traffic police constable absconded with gold found in investigation in Patna, SP is investigating

During the investigation, the police found gold worth lakhs in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. A traffic police constable has absconded regarding this. The responsibility of investigating this matter has been given to the Traffic SP.

Teacher candidate sitting on dharna in front of RJD office

After being removed from Dak Bungalow intersection of Patna, the teacher candidates have now sat on a dharna outside the RJD office for their demands. They are firm on their demands.

Deputation of 34 officials of administrative service for the preparation of Sawan Mela

The preparations of the government regarding the Sawan Mela in Bihar are going on in full swing. For this, 34 officers of Bihar Administrative Service have been deputed for Bhagalpur and Banka districts. These officers will take care of the facilities for the devotees taking Kanwar there.

Unidentified woman killed by crushing stone in capital Patna, police is investigating

The dead body of an unknown 26-year-old woman was found on Saturday morning near the defense dam on the way to Mirzapur under Didarganj police station of the capital Patna. Police has sent the dead body to NMCH for postmortem after doing panchnama. The police is probing the matter. It is said that there are wounds and injury marks on the body and face of the deceased woman. It is possible that the woman would have been crushed to death with a brick and stone. If the police sources are to be believed then there have been gunshot wounds. Didarganj police station chief Chetnanand Jha said that the police is probing the murder case of an unknown woman. The situation will be clear only after the identity of the deceased is established. The police is also examining the CCT footage installed on the route. The mystery of the murder could be solved.

Sand mining will stop in Bihar for three months from today

Sand mining has been stopped in Bihar for three months from today. The Mines and Geology Department has issued instructions to keep a bumper stock of sand for the ongoing construction work in all the districts.

Meeting teacher candidate on strike in Patna

Thousands of teacher candidates and police have come face to face in protest against the domicile policy in Patna. Everyone has sat on a dharna near JP Golambar, while the police also used force to stop the candidates. Many were taken into custody.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7V7fnTKsxc)

All mail-express and local trains will stop at Sultanganj station.

All mail-express and local trains running on Bhagalpur-Jamalpur route in Shravani Mela will have stoppage at Sultanganj station. This decision was taken by the Division. ADRM of Malda Division Ram Kumar Prasad gave this information.

Smoke came out near the wheel of the train in Darbhanga

The Sampark Kranti train had to be stopped suddenly at Hayaghat in Darbhanga. Smoke started coming out from near the wheel in a bogie near Hayaghat. However, after some time the train was dispatched.

A large number of teacher candidates gathered in Gandhi Maidan, policemen deployed

A large number of teacher candidates have gathered in Gandhi Maidan. Policemen are also deployed. Candidates have reached Patna to protest against the domicile policy.

ADRM will come today to inspect Sultanganj railway station

Bhagalpur: ADRM Shiv Kumar Prasad of Malda Division will go to Sultanganj station on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for Shravani Mela. There is a possibility that the Commissioner of Railway Safety will also accompany him. After inspection of Sultanganj station, he can inspect Bhagalpur railway station while returning to Malda. Malda’s ADRM Shiv Kumar Prasad has reached Jamalpur.

Dog injured half a dozen people in Samastipur

In Mirzapur ward nine, a mad dog bitten and injured more than half a dozen children and elderly people. This includes Dharmendra Kumar’s daughter Khushi Kumari (15), Rambali Sahni of Songar, Paltan Rai etc. Due to non-availability of medicines in Health and Wellness Center Chandauli, people have to wander for needles.

The issue of domicile policy heated up

Teacher candidates of Bihar are uniting in Patna today to protest against the removal of domicile policy. At the same time, a warning has been given by the government to take action while the presence of teachers in the schools will be checked from today.

Monsoon fully active in Bihar

Monsoon has become fully active in Bihar. It rained heavily on Friday in most places including Patna and Bhagalpur. At the same time, the condition of rain remains within the next 24 hours. There is an alert of heavy rain and thunderclap.

Firing on the vehicle of petrol pump operator in Sheikhpura

Firing was done on the vehicle of petrol pump operator in Barbigha of Sheikhpura. The incident is of Friday late night. Arvind Singh narrowly escaped in this attack. There is information about the arrest of a criminal in the firing case.

23 doctors absent from duty allowed to contribute

The health department has allowed 23 doctors who were absent from duty to join again. These doctors have been directed to report back to the service before their controlling authority. The Health Department had demanded an explanation from 23 doctors for being absent from duty for almost a year and a quarter without permission. These included five specialist doctors, one tenure doctor and 17 general medical officers.

Youth dies due to drowning in water filled pit in Araria

An 18-year-old youth died after drowning in a water-filled pit in the field near the cemetery located at Kursakanta block headquarters of Araria. According to the information, on Friday evening, Dahuabari ward number 14 resident Mo Afaq father Mo Hasan alias Karu went near the pit to defecate. In order to get water, he went into deep water. As soon as the information was received, family members searched in the pit. The young man was found in the search. Which was brought to PHC in a hurry by family members and local people. Where the doctors declared him dead. As soon as the news of the death was received, there was a hue and cry among the family members. The atmosphere of the PHC remained inconsolable due to the cries of the family members.

Sand mining stopped for three months in Bihar

Sand mining from the rivers of Bihar was stopped from 1st July to 30th September. However, in order to continue the supply of sand in construction works, the Department of Mines and Geology has instructed all the districts to keep a buffer stock of sand. Till about five days back, a buffer stock of 17 lakh CFT sand was secured. Sand mining remains closed from July 1 to September 30 every year on the orders of the NGT.

10 people died due to cold in Bihar

Weather havoc was seen in 12 districts of Bihar. On Friday, people died due to cold in a dozen districts of the state. A total of 10 people lost their lives due to lightning on Friday.

Movement against removal of domicile policy today

Teacher candidates will protest on a large scale in Patna today in protest against the removal of domicile policy in the appointment of teachers for 1.7 lakh posts in Bihar. Thousands of CTET, BTET, STET pass teacher candidates from all over Bihar will gather in the movement being organized on the call of Bihar Primary Youth Teachers Association.

Transfer of more than 1700 personnel in Bihar

More than 1700 personnel of various cadres were transferred in the Bihar government on Friday, the last day of June. Among the transferred personnel are senior doctors, engineers, DCLR and third class personnel. A large number of CDPOs, District Program Officers, about 250 BDOs and COs have also been changed. In the Urban Development Department, from City Manager to Executive Officers have also been transferred. The government is now transferred twice a year in June and December.