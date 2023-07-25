Bihar Breaking News Live: Three bikes collided during a stunt in Saran, five youths including three from Patna injured

In Bihta, the son of an irrigation department worker was killed by entering his house.

The only son of an employee was shot dead by entering the house late on Sunday night in the quarters of the irrigation department near the power house of Bihta police station area of ​​Patna. By the time the relatives could come out after hearing the sound of the bullet, the criminals ran away waving their weapons. There was a stir in the area after the incident. After getting information about the incident, the police and the SFL team reached the spot and started the investigation. The police have recovered the magazine of the pistol from the spot. After the death, there was hue and cry among the other family members including the mother, wife of the deceased. The youth was identified as Ankit Kumar (25 years), son of late Surendra Singh, resident of Nalanda district.

Fighting and firing for supremacy in Patna

There was fighting and indiscriminate firing in Alawalpur village of Naubatpur police station in Patna. The firing spread silence in the village. However, there is no information about any casualty in the incident. Regarding this, Ram Ayodhya Prasad, a resident of Alawalpur, has filed a written complaint in the police station naming five people from the village itself.

Three bikes collided during stunt, five youths including three from Patna injured

While performing stunts on NH 19 with bikes, a total of five youths, including two youths who were passing through the road along with the stunting youth, were seriously injured. Everyone’s condition is worrying. The incident took place on Monday morning near Reliance Petrol Pump in Manupur village of Dighwara police station on Chhapra-Hajipur NH-19. According to the information, six youths had come from Patna on three bikes named R One Five to worship on the third Monday. The collision was so horrific that two bikes were blown away. The drivers of two other bikes involved in the stunt managed to escape with the bike after the incident. All the five injured were taken to Community Health Center Dighwara, from where PMCH was referred.