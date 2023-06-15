bihar breaking news live today update of 15 june 2023 thursday news mdn asj

The online application for the appointment of 1,70,461 school teachers started after 12 midnight on Wednesday. Candidates will be able to apply till July 12. The tentative dates of the exam are 19, 20, 26 and 27 August. Instructions related to filling online application have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/www.online.bpsc.bihar.gov.in. After registering and filling the details of the application, the candidates have also been given the opportunity to edit it, which will be available till the time the examination fee is paid. After making the online payment, the candidate can login again at the same time and download the filled application from the download field application section available on the dashboard and keep it safe for future.