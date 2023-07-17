Bihar Breaking News Live: Two died due to drowning in flood water in Purnia and Katihar

Condolences on the death of former Legislative Councilor Dr. Vinod Chaudhary

Madhubani. Former Legislative Councilor Prof. on the death of JDU’s former Legislative Councilor Dr. Vinod Chaudhary, who has been ill for a long time. Binod Kumar Singh has expressed deep condolences. Former Legislative Councilor Prof. Singh told that eminent educationist Dr. Vinod Chowdhary was the master of very soft-spoken, easy-going and popular personality. He was also the district organization in-charge of Madhubani district JDU and was very popular among all the workers of the district due to his energetic and accessible personality in organizational work. Pro. Singh told that he had very good family relations with the late educationist Dr. Chaudhary. His untimely demise is a personal irreparable loss for me. Former chief Ram Bahadur Chaudhary and others have also expressed condolences on his death.

License of 17 public distribution shopkeepers canceled in Patna district

On the basis of the investigation report after the complaint received against the public distribution shopkeepers in Patna district, the license of 17 shopkeepers has been cancelled. This includes maximum eight shops in Patna Sadar subdivision. At the same time, the license of seven shopkeepers has been canceled in Danapur subdivision area. Apart from this, the SDO of one shop in Patna City subdivision and one shop in Paliganj subdivision has canceled the license and written for further action. Ration card holders had complained against these shopkeepers for irregularities in giving food grains.

Old man died due to drowning in Lakhanpur Kamla Dhar

65-year-old Matru Mahto, who had gone across the river for grazing buffaloes in Lakhanpur village Kamla Dhar under Jagarnathpur Panchayat of Hasanganj block of Katihar, died due to drowning in the river while returning in the evening. The dead body could not be recovered after extensive search in the river on the spot till late Saturday night.

Teenager dies due to drowning in flood water in Purnia

Purnia. A 13-year-old girl died due to drowning in flood water. The incident took place in Karbala Tola Jalkar, ward number three of Bakania Bareilly Panchayat of Amour police station area. In the afternoon Afsana, daughter of Idreesh alias Iddu, went to the Panar river. Drowned in deep water due to slipping of foot, where he died due to drowning.