Bihar Breaking News Live: Two lakhs were blown away by breaking the bike trunk in Kudhani, Muzaffarpur, the culprit was captured in CCTV

Two lakhs were blown away by breaking the bike trunk in Kudhani of Muzaffarpur

In Muzaffarpur’s Kudhani, near Chadhua Dudhiya Pokhar of Turkey OP area, miscreants broke the bike trunk of jeweler Karan Kumar and took away jewelery worth two lakhs. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. After getting information about the incident, the OP police reached the spot and investigated the matter. Karan Kumar, a resident of Kudhani, a victim businessman, says that he sells jewelery by going to the customers’ homes on demand. On Sunday, he parked the bike near his shop and went to urinate. When he returned, the trunk of the bike was broken. The jewelery worth two lakh kept in it was missing. However, OP in-charge Ravi Prakash says that he has not received any information about the incident.

Shot dead for not giving money for cigarettes in Saharsa, hospitalized

The criminals shot and seriously injured a 23-year-old youth for not paying Rs 20 for smoking a cigarette at Bharrahi Chowk in Saharsa’s Sadar police station area. People hurriedly admitted him to Sadar Hospital. After seeing the emergency, the doctor sent the injured for X-ray, where the machine was not working due to power failure. The patient could not even get a government ambulance. Sadar police station’s ASI Vicky Ravidas sent the injured patient to a private clinic in a police vehicle. Sujit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Siradepatti ward number six, told that six criminals riding on two bikes surrounded him and started demanding Rs. The criminals shot for not giving the money. The bullet hit the thigh of the left leg.