Bihar Breaking News Live: Two youths arrested with drug injection from Govind Mitra Road, Patna

Two youths arrested with drug injection from Govind Mitra Road, Patna

Two youths have been arrested from Govind Mitra Road by the police of Pirbahore police station with drug injection. According to the information received, 165 pieces of two ml injections of two different types have been recovered from the arrested accused. The arrested accused include Deepak Kumar of Hanumannagar of Patrakar Nagar police station and Rohit Kumar of fisherman group of Kadamkuan police station. According to the police, they buy intoxicating injections at a wholesale price by making a slip of a medical shop from Gavind Mitra Raid and nearby drug shops. After that they sell it to drug addicts at double the price. Pirbaher Thanedar told that there are more businessmen involved in this gang, about which the police is finding out.