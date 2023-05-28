Bihar Breaking News Live: Woman murdered in Araria and robbed of more than five lakhs, police is investigating

Woman murdered in Araria and robbed of more than five lakhs, police is investigating

In Kuadi Bazar ward number 08 of Kuadi OP area of ​​Araria, on Saturday night, unknown criminals strangled a woman alone in the house with a sharp weapon. After the murder, the criminals fled after committing the robbery of more than Rs.5 lakh. Being a border area of ​​Nepal, the deceased’s husband Mohd Shamshad was also involved in cash transactions. According to the relatives, more than five lakh rupees have been looted by the criminal. Here DSP Rampukar Singh, Kuadi OP President Awadhesh Kumar reached Sadal after getting information about the incident.

Guest teachers will soon be reinstated in BRABU, interview will be held from June 3

There will be an interview for guest teacher in BRA Bihar University from June 3. It will run till June 15. Registrar Prof RK Thakur issued its letter on Saturday. Separate dates have been fixed for each subject.