Bihar: Brother was angry with his sister’s affair, punished the boy along with his friends

A sensational case of murder has come to light in Arrah, Bihar. It is being told that a brother got angry with his sister’s affair and killed her boyfriend. The information of this entire case is engaged in the police investigation. SP Pramod Kumar Yadav said that six days ago, the murder case of a 15-year-old teenager found in a farm located in Kateya village of Bihiya police station area has been solved. Arrested two people involved in the murder, who accepted their involvement in the murder and said that the teenager had an affair with my friend’s sister, about whom he had planned the murder.

Giving information about the incident, SP Pramod Kumar Yadav said that on June 8 at 8:30 pm, while watching a dance program in Kateya village of Bihiya police station area, 15-year-old teenager Raj Ahmed, son of Kateya resident Riyaz Ahmed, was abducted and murdered. Later the dead body was thrown in the field. After this a team was formed by me, in which the father of the deceased told that Raja Ram, Sunil Ram, Krishna Ram were threatening to kill my son for several days, started research on their written statement When I went, I came to know that the matter is related to love affair, after that a team was formed by me under the leadership of Jagdishpur Sub-Divisional Officer Rajeev Chandra Singh, in which Bihiya Police Station President and Jagdishpur Police Station President were included.

In the investigation, it was found that the brother of the teenager’s girlfriend used to get very angry after hearing about the affair with the sister. After this, he along with his friends made the plan of murder. A total of five people are involved in this murder case. Two others including Krishna Ram are absconding, while the police arrested Raja Ram and Sunil Ram from his house in Kateya after technical research.

