Bihar: Brother who went to distribute food at sister’s wedding murdered in Gopalganj, murderer turns out to be a friend

A state in Eastern India: In Gopalganj, on the day of the sister’s marriage, her elder brother was murdered. The friend of the deceased has been accused of murder. The incident is of Kritpura Bangra village of Baikunthpur police station. The deceased was called Sanjay Sah, who was the 24-year-old son of Dinanath Sah. On receiving the information of the incident, the police reached after recovering the dead body from the house of the friend of the deceased and got the post-mortem done. In this case, an FIR has been registered against the deceased’s friend Upendra Ram and other people. Police is investigating and conducting raids to arrest the named accused. Police force officer Radhika Raman Prasad is camping at the spot along with the team regarding the incident.

The young man had gone to the village to distribute food

People say about the incident that Sanjay Shah’s cousin Pooja Kumari was getting married on Sunday night. After Dwarpuja, during Jaimala, the young man went to the village to distribute food. When Sanjay did not return home for some time, the relatives started searching. Meanwhile, it came to know that the person to whom the young man had taken food, was caught and locked in the room there. Other members of the house were missing after locking the room from inside. When seen by breaking the door, Sanjay Shah’s body was hanging from the noose. It was told that the door was locked from inside. But the window net was broken.

prima facie it looks like a love affair

On getting information about this, the police reached the village and investigated the matter. Police handed over the dead body to the relatives after the post-mortem on Monday afternoon. The police is probing several points regarding the incident. SP Swarnprabhat says that prima facie the matter seems to be of love-affair, but the police is investigating and conducting raids to arrest the named accused. Police force officer Radhika Raman Prasad is camping at the spot along with the team regarding the incident.

