Bihar: BUIDCO strict on bad road, will stop construction agency’s 50% security amount, know the whole matter

Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (BUDCO) has sought clarification from VA Tech Wabag Limited, the agency involved in Digha-Kankarbagh STP and sewage network development and maintenance. Budco MD Dharmendra Singh has written a letter to the CEO of the construction agency asking why not hold 50% of the performance security deposit of Rs 4.95 crore for non-compliance of ESHS (Environment, Social, Health and Safety) obligations? A reply has been sought from the agency within three days. Budko has taken this action on the basis of a news published in Prabhat Khabar on July 6. In this, the problems faced by the people due to the dug roads after the rains were mentioned.

Conditions are getting worse day by day at the sites of the agency

Budko MD said that the condition of ISHS at various sites of the construction agency is getting worse day by day. Not only this, the work culture of the agency is very bad and unqualified engineers have been deputed by the company. The MD said that despite repeated instructions from the Budco level, the agency did not take the matter seriously and misled by saying that all roads have been restored. At present, the people of Rajeev Nagar area, Kidwaipuri, Nageshwar Colony, Kankarbagh area are facing a lot of problems. Due to bad roads the image of Budko and Namami Gange is also getting tarnished.

Budco’s investigation team found these errors

The MD said that Budco’s engineers inspected various construction sites on July 7, where a lot of irregularities were found. It’s a topic of concern. Work on Polson Road was found incomplete. Road restoration was visible in BSEB Colony behind DAV School. Despite the good weather conditions, work was not being done at 6 pm. Debris was not removed from the roads at many places. Manhole was found broken in P&T Colony Kidwaipuri. Road restoration was found pending in Nageshwar Colony. The road was found damaged and manholes clogged near Tribhuvan School Lane of Patliputra Colony. In Rajiv Nagar Road No. 21, pipeline work has not been done on the broken road about 4 months ago. Similarly, despite the road being demolished six months ago, the pipeline has not been laid next to the Night Na Nine Super Market in SK Puri. Due to this the road could not be restored.

Sawan’s first Monday today, 16 women thronged to buy makeup, know the importance and beliefs(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMOgrrhHtpk)