Bihar: Bulldozer can run with fine on buildings made without map, six-member team will investigate

In Sasaram, Bihar, in different parts of Kochas Nagar Panchayat, there is a danger looming over the high-rise buildings being constructed without getting the map passed. The city administration is soon preparing to run bulldozers along with fines on those who build houses in urban areas in violation of the norms. The city administration has constituted a six-member team for the 16 wards of the Nagar Panchayat to inspect such houses. This team has started preliminary investigation in the urban area. It is told that a six-member team formed under the leadership of Nagar Panchayat Supervisor Prakash Kumar will visit different wards of Nagar Panchayat every day and meet the owners of buildings under construction and check the construction work being done according to the map issued by Nagar Panchayat. If any discrepancy is found in the investigation, the office will be informed, after which a notice will be issued to the owners of the building under construction.

Notice issued against 22 landowners

Supervisors will give first notice to the landowners who are doing the construction work without getting the map passed, suspending the construction work and start action by asking them to prepare the map. So far, 22 such landowners have been identified and notices have been issued in the Nagar Panchayat. Action is being taken against the landowners who do not respond to the notice. In the Nagar Panchayat, the construction work of the buildings was being done fearlessly keeping in view all the rules and standards of the city administration. Whereas, in the instructions issued by the administration, it has been said that construction of building without permission is illegal in Nagar Panchayat.

wrong construction will not be spared

While recovering the amount of fine from such landowners, action can be taken till the demolition of the buildings under construction. The landowners who are doing the construction work after getting the map passed, have been allowed to construct two-storeyed houses. In this regard, City EO Dr. Priyanka Gupta told that the landowners who are doing the construction work in violation of the fixed norms will not be spared at any cost. He has appealed to the town panchayat residents to get the building constructed after getting the map passed.

