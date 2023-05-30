Bihar: Businessman trapped in honey trap in connection with fair meme, know how he was cheated of four lakhs

A case of a businessman getting trapped in a honey trap has come to light in Bhagalpur, Bihar. It is being told that Vijay Shukla, who lives near Khalifa Bagh Chowk of Jogsar police station area, lost four lakh rupees by getting trapped in the honey trap of a British woman. In this regard, he has filed an application in Jogsar police station and registered a case. After registering the case in the matter, the police has started investigation. In the investigation of this matter, the police is taking the help of cyber cell and technical branch.

The victim Vijay Shukla told that during the last one month he had come in contact with a woman named Miss Daniel Jameson through Divorce Matrimony App. She was a resident of United Kingdom (UK). During the continuous conversation with her, she told that she is going to come to India on May 16, where she will visit many cities of the country. In this regard, he had also sent his tickets to them. On May 16, he was informed that the woman had a demand draft of Rs 1.40 crore and has been taken into custody by the Customs Department at the Mumbai airport.

After some time, the woman also talked to a fake custom officer. A person named Vinay Yadav, calling himself a custom officer, called him and asked to release him after paying some charges. He transferred 75-75 thousand rupees twice and once 2 lakh 42 thousand rupees, a total of 3 lakh 92 thousand rupees through online transfer to the mentioned bank accounts. After transferring the money, he suspected that he was being cheated. He contacted a custom advocate and gave information about the whole matter and asked to extract the information about the said matter. It was told by the advocate that no female passenger of the above name had come to India from Britain on that date. After this he understood the whole matter. He gave the said application in Jogsar police station after contacting many knowledgeable people in this regard. Station Head SI Ranjit Kumar told that further action and investigation is being done by registering a case in the matter.