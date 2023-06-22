Bihar: By March 2024, 250 bridges and culverts will be built in rural areas of 23 districts, amount will be released after technical examination

In Bihar, there is a plan to build about 250 bridges and culverts by March 2024 with the help of NABARD in rural areas of about 23 districts including Patna. For this, the Rural Works Department has started preparations. The estimate of all these is being prepared, but instructions have been given to get the technical examination of the estimate done by NIT Patna or MIT Muzaffarpur. The amount for the construction of these bridges and culverts will be released only after the estimate is found correct from NIT Patna or MIT Muzaffarpur.

Preparation for finalizing the estimate

According to sources, during the survey, there was difficulty in movement at many places in the rural areas of 23 districts. People had to travel long distances from one place to another. In such a situation, the department marked the places that needed to be built. The Rural Works Department prepared the plan and sent its proposal to NABARD for loan. After its initial investigation, NABARD agreed and has demanded an estimate. Now preparations are on to finalize the estimates of all these.

Construction is to be done in these districts

Construction of these bridges-culverts including capital Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Buxar, Bhajpur, Saran, Kishanganj, Samastipur, Supaul, Saharsa, Arwal, Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Motihari, Madhubani, Madhepura, Kaimur, Purnia, Katihar, Vaishali, Banka, Munger And to be in Nalanda.

Multi-storey hotel and market complex will be built on Zilla Parishad land in Bihar, know in which districts it will be constructed

NIT Patna or MIT Muzaffarpur will check the estimate

The Rural Works Department has made a provision to take help from NIT Patna or MIT Muzaffarpur for better construction of bridges and culverts. For this, appropriate fees will be given to these technical institutes for checking the estimate of each bridge or culvert. If sources are to be believed, the experts of these institutes will closely examine the details of every aspect related to bridge construction in the estimate. The engineers of the department will get their recommendations implemented during construction. If required, site inspection of construction will also be conducted by expert engineers.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_q5Aa_MB37M)